Motorists advised to avoid A14 at Alconbury after truck fire closes road

The A14 is closed due to a truck fire.

The road is closed westbound between Alconbury and the Spittals Interchange.

Police and fire crews are at the scene.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

The truck fire on the A14. Photo: Carl Emmins

