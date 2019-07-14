Motorist escapes after tree falls on car

One motorist was lucky to avoid serious injury after a tree fell on their car.

Park Road in the Fenland village of Manea has been closed due to the fallen tree.

The tree on top of the car. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Cambridgeshire police said the occupant of the vehicle managed to escape with just minor injuries.