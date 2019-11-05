Major rail incident causing big disruption to Peterborough services

A major rail incident is causing big disruption to services running through Peterborough this morning (Tuesday).

The emergency services are dealing with an incident near Grantham which is causing services to be cancelled or delayed.

Peterborough Station

Disruption is expected until 1pm.

Details on the incident have not been stated at this time.

The following routes are affected.

East Midlands Railway

Some services may be diverted and not call at Grantham.

Shuttle buses will run between Sleaford to Grantham, and also between Peterborough to Grantham.

Hull Trains

Trains may be diverted between Doncaster and Peterborough and not call at Retford or Grantham.

You may use your tickets on LNER services via any reasonable route.

LNER

You can use your tickets on the following services:

East Midlands Railway services between Nottingham and St Pancras via Sheffield

Northern Rail services between Leeds/Doncaster and Sheffield, and also between Doncaster and Wakefield

Cross Country services between York and Doncaster

Virgin Trains services between Edinburgh/Glasgow and London Euston

Great Northern and Thameslink services between King’s Cross and Peterborough.

For more information visit: https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/service_disruptions/234818.aspx.