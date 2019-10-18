Major Peterborough roadworks to last for nearly two months

Road works to update traffic lights will start on Monday in Peterborough.

The works will take place on the Padholme Road/Star Road/Saxon Road Junction, and will also include the upgrade of the two nearby bus stops on Saxon Road.

The works are scheduled to last for seven weeks. There will be temporary four-way traffic signals for the majority of the works.

There will also be a full closure of the junction from Monday 25th November 2019 to Wednesday 4th December 2019 between 9am and 3pm for carriageway resurfacing.