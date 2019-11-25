Major Peterborough roadworks scheme put on hold until new year

Works to repair a bridge at a major road junction in Peterborough have been put on hold for Christmas.

Engineers carrying out major repair work on Rhubarb Bridge, which spans the A47/A15 roundabout near the Brotherhood retail park, stopped work on the scheme on Friday. The works will not start up again until Monday, January 6 2020.

As well as the bridge repairs, once the work is completed there will be a signalised pedestrian crossing and ground-level footpath across the roundabout. Upgrades to street lighting and traffic signals at the junction will also be carried out.

Councillor Peter Hiller, Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for growth and economic development, said: “Given that this junction is such a busy route, we have considered our options and decided that closing the work down over Christmas will offer motorists some respite from the disruption. Although this puts the completion date back by a few weeks, the benefit this brings to people navigating this part of the city, both residents and those coming to our city to shop or visit family or friends, makes it worthwhile.

“In the meantime, we continue to advise motorists using the route to plan journeys in advance, seek alternative routes where possible and listen out for travel updates through local media.”