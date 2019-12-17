Major disruption for Peterborough to London rail services after person hit by train

There is major disruption on the rail lines between Peterborough and London after a person was hit by a train.

LNER, which runs the East Coast Main Line, said: “A person has been hit by a train between Finsbury Park and Alexandra Palace, resulting in all lines being blocked. There is no firm estimate available as to when the lines will reopen, however, we anticipate trains will remain disrupted until approximately 16:00.”

Peterborough Station

Great Northern/Thameslink customers are being “strongly advised” to delay travelling until later today.

LNER said: “If you do travel you will need to use an alternative route in order to complete your journey.”

LNER tickets will be valid with the following train operating companies:

. Avanti West Coast to and from London Euston

. East Midlands Railway to and from London St Pancras International

. TransPennine Express via any reasonable route

. Thameslink and Great Northern services between London and Peterborough

Great Northern/Thameslink passengers travelling to Peterborough are being told to travel to London Liverpool Street for Greater Anglia services to Ely from where you should change for CrossCountry or East Midland services to Peterborough.

Tickets will be accepted on the following services at no extra cost:

. London North Eastern Railway between London Kings Cross and Peterborough

. CrossCountry between Cambridge and Peterborough.

Further information can be found here.