Major disruption for Peterborough rail passengers due to engineering works

Have your say

Rail commuters should expect a large amount of disruption this weekend (July 13 and 14) due to major engineering works.

Passengers using the East Coast Main Line which goes from Scotland to London King’s Cross, through Peterborough, are being advised to plan ahead as services will be affected.

Peterborough Station

Outside King’s Cross work is underway to re-lay 1.5 miles of track and increase the number of tracks into the station from four to six by reopening a disused route through a railway tunnel.

The project will also upgrade the signalling system and overhead line equipment.

During the weekend Network Rail engineers will remove old signalling cables from the disused railway tunnel in preparation for laying new track, which will take place later this year.

During this work the signalling which controls train movements will be out of service on some of the platforms which means a reduced service will run.

A dedicated website giving the most up-to-date passenger information has been developed. This can be found at http://eastcoastupgrade.co.uk/.

The work is part of the East Coast Main Line Upgrade which, once complete, will enable two more long distance trains to run each hour and reduce journey times.

RELATED: Disruption for Peterborough passengers on East Coast Main Line due to planned works

The following routes are some which will be affected:

. Great Northern between London King’s Cross and Cambridge/Ely/Hertford North/King’s Lynn/Peterborough

. Hull Trains between London King’s Cross and Hull

. LNER between London King’s Cross and Aberdeen Bradford Forster Square/Edinburgh/Glasgow Central/Inverness/Leeds/Newcastle

. Thameslink between London King’s Cross and Cambridge/Letchworth Garden City/Peterborough and also between Brighton/Gatwick Airport and Cambridge.

LNER

Throughout Saturday and Sunday, LNER will operate a maximum of four trains per hour to and from London Kings’ Cross. Some trains will start or terminate at Peterborough.

Southbound trains will be subject to alterations to the calling points between Doncaster and London King’s Cross.

Northbound services will depart London King’s Cross approximately five minutes earlier than normal and regain their normal timings from Stevenage.

On Saturday trains will not depart London King’s Cross until after 8.55am.

On Sunday trains will not depart London King’s Cross until after 10.45am.

Great Northern/Thameslink

On Saturday, between 8.30am and 10.50pm, a reduced service will operate between Cambridge/King’s Lynn/Peterborough and London King’s Cross.

From 10.50pm until the end of service (approximately 2am on Monday), Cambridge/King’s Lynn/Peterborough trains will be revised and will not run between Finsbury Park and London King’s Cross. You should use your ticket on London Underground services between Finsbury Park and London King’s Cross.

From 12.30am on Sunday until 2am, buses will replace trains between Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin/Peterborough and between Hertford North and Stevenage.

On Sunday, between 10.50am and 11.50pm, a reduced service will run between between Cambridge/King’s Lynn/Peterborough and London King’s Cross.

Greater Anglia/East Midlands Trains

Services between Peterborough and Colchester/Ipswich will also be affected over the weekend due to engineering works.

For trains between Liverpool Lime Street and Norwich, services will start and terminate at Ely.

A rail replacement bus service will operate between Peterborough and Norwich.

You can plan your journey using the National Rail Enquiries Journey Planner.

For more information, visit the National Rail website.