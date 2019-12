There is “major disruption” between Peterborough and London this evening (Monday) after a person was hit by a train.

National Rail said a person has been struck between London and Peterborough, resulting in all lines being blocked.

It said: “Some trains will be cancelled throughout or start/terminate at alternative stations.”

Disruption is expected to last until 8pm.

The latest information can be found at: https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/service_disruptions/238872.aspx.