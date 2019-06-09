Main road in Stamford closed after collision Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The main road in Stamford is closed after a collision. The emergency services are currently at St Mary's Hill. Lincolnshire Police's control room tweeted: "Please use alternative routes." No further information is available at the moment. Police road closed sign Peterborough parkway closed after lorry overturns