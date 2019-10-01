Lucky escape after car crashes on A1 in Peterborough The aftermath of the car crash on the A1. Photo: Cambridgeshire police Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up There was a lucky escape for two people after a car crashed on the A1 overnight in Peterborough. The single vehicle crash occurred on the southbound carriageway. The aftermath of the car crash on the A1. Photo: Cambridgeshire police Thankfully, police confirmed there were only minor injuries to both people in the car. North Bank between Peterborough and Whittlesey closed due to flood warning from Environment Agency