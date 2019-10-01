Lucky escape after car crashes on A1 in Peterborough

The aftermath of the car crash on the A1. Photo: Cambridgeshire police
There was a lucky escape for two people after a car crashed on the A1 overnight in Peterborough.

The single vehicle crash occurred on the southbound carriageway.

Thankfully, police confirmed there were only minor injuries to both people in the car.