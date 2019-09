Motorists are being told to approach Stonald Road in Whittlesey with care after a lorry and car collided.

The collision is at the junction with Delph at the traffic lights.

The crash in Stonald Road. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Police were called at about 11.10am and are in attendance.

Highways has also been contacted as the lorry is leaking diesel.

A police spokeswoman said the road is partially blocked.

There is no information on injuries.