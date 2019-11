Two lorries and a van crashed on the A14 this lunchtime.

Police were called at noon to the collision at Huntingdon.

No injuries have been reported, a police spokeswoman said.

The road was closed with an air ambulance landing, but this was due to a separate incident which saw a man arrested on suspicion of assisting unlawful immigration.

