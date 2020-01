There are long delays on rail services between Peterborough and London this afternoon after a person was hit by a train.

The person was hit between Newcastle and Morpeth, resulting in delays of up to an hour for LNER trains.

Peterborough Station

Disruption is expected until 6pm.

The latest information can be viewed on the LNER website at: https://www.lner.co.uk/travel-information/travelling-now/travel-alerts/line-alerts-details/?disruption-id=9B803060D4C44D8B8AA2F84F9E9D10CB.