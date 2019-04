There are reports of motorists queuing for a long time on the Frank Perkins Parkway this evening (Thursday).

The AA is reporting that the road is partially blocked with traffic heading southbound queuing due to a broken down campervan near Stanground.

One motorist told the Peterborough Telegraph he had been queuing for 30 minutes already.

Delays are said to be from near the Oxney Road junction towards Stanground.