Long delays on Peterborough's Frank Perkins Parkway Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Motorists are facing long delays on Peterborough's Frank Perkins Parkway this morning (Wednesday). The AA is reporting "severe delays" of 17 minutes southbound from the Eye roundabout towards Stanground. The average speed is reported to be 10mph. There are no reports of collisions.