Motorists faced long delays on North Bank this afternoon after a tractor broke down and spilled a “large quantity of grain on the road”.

Delays were between the Dog in a Doublet Pub and Peterborough.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 2.07pm today (Tuesday) with reports a tractor had broken down in North Bank near Whittlesey, spilling a large quantity of grain on the road.

“Officers attended the scene and the road is now clear. No injuries were reported.”