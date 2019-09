There are long delays on the Nene Parkway this morning after a crash.

A Mercedes was involved in a single vehicle crash at the Thorpe Wood roundabout shortly before 8am.

Accident sign

The emergency services are at the scene, with the AA reporting delays of 17 minutes northbound.

This is also causing delays for motorists heading onto the Soke Parkway westbound.

There is currently no information on any injuries.