‘Long delays’ on A605 between Peterborough and Whittlesey and rail disruption after vehicle hits level crossing barrier

There are said to be “long delays” on the A605 between Peterborough and Whittlesey due to temporary traffic lights.

Cambridgeshire’s Highways Service said there are queues of more than one mile heading towards Peterborough, adding: “Please allow extra time for your journey.”

Roadworks have been put in place by Anglian Water which are due to end today.

Meanwhile, a vehicle hit a level crossing barrier between Doncaster and York which was affecting services on the East Coast Main Line. However, the lines are no blocked and delays have ended.