Long delays on A14 after collision Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up There are long delays on the A14 after a two vehicle collision. The delays are eastbound at Junction 24 (Godmanchester) with one lane being closed. Tailbacks are said to be reaching back to Junction 23. Motorists should approach with caution. Police accident sign Two lanes closed on A1M after car crashes into central reservation