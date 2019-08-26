Long delays on A1 in Peterborough after collision Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Motorists are facing long delays on the A1 this lunchtime (Monday). Highways England is reporting there has been a crash between Stamford and Barnack, with one lane closed southbound. Police accident sign The AA said there are delays of 22 minutes with an average speed of five miles per hour. Heavy traffic on A1 towards Peterborough after diesel spillage