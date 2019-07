Have your say

Peterborough rail passengers using the East Coast Main Line today could be facing lengthy delays to their journey.

Damage to the overhead electric wires earlier this morning between Durham and Darlington is continuing to affect a number of journeys on the entire route between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh.

Peterborough Station

Affected journeys include some this afternoon.

To find out if your journey is affected, visit: https://www.lner.co.uk/travel-information/travelling-now/travel-alerts/#CheckJourney.