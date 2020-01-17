Long delays after multi vehicle crash on Peterborough parkway

Have your say

Motorists are being warned of long delays after a multi-vehicle collision on the Frank Perkins Parkway near Hampton.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash.

News

One eyewitness said the incident involved at least four vehicles, including a motorbike and a lorry.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 3.38pm today (17 January) with reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike on the Frank Perkins Parkway, Peterborough.

“Police and ambulance crews are at the scene and the road is currently closed.

“The extent of injuries is not known at this stage.”

More as we have it...