Lincoln Road among four Peterborough roads set for closures

Lincoln Road is one of four roads in Peterborough which are set to close for works.

Peterborough City Council has announced the following closures:

. Northfield Road between Exeter Road and Alexandra Road from 8.30am to 6.30pm on Saturday, September 21

. Granville Street between Park Road and Huntly Grove from 8.30am to 6.30pm on Saturday, September 21

. Nursery Close from 8.30am to 6.30pm on Saturday, September 21

. Lincoln Road between Burghley Road and Dogsthorpe Road from 8.30am to 6.30pm on Sunday, September 22.