Lengthy delays on Nene Parkway as rail services to Spalding suspended

Motorists are being told to expect delays on the Nene Parkway this evening (Friday).
Delays are said to be northbound between the Woodston and Longthorpe Parkway junctions due to a broken down vehicle.
Meanwhile, East Midlands Railway has said that no more trains are running between Peterborough and Spalding this evening.
It said: “Our service between Spalding and Peterborough has been suspended this evening because of a broken down train. We are currently attempting to run a rail replacement bus service.”