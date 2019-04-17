Lengthy delays on A47 in Peterborough after collision

Motorists are facing lengthy delays on the A47 this afternoon.

Police were called at 12.43pm by the East of England Ambulance Service to reports of a road traffic collision on Sutton Heath Road, Sutton.

A spokeswoman said: “Officers are currently at the scene, together with paramedics. The collision involved two vehicles – a Vauxhall Corsa and a VW Up. One person has been injured, though their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

“As a result of the collision there is congestion in both directions on the A47.”