Latest Peterborough road closures

These are the latest road closures coming up in Peterborough:

. Fulbridge Road between The Green and Aster Drive due to the replacement of a manhole cover.

It is anticipated that the works will take place on Sunday, November 17. . Thorpe Road between Westwood Park Road and The Drive from 9am to 3pm starting on Monday, November 18 for two weeks. . Star Road between Durham Road and 213 Star Road from 9am to 3pm starting on Monday, November 18 for two weeks.

. Padholme Road between Park Lane and Eastholm Close from 9am to 3pm starting on Monday, November 18 for two weeks. . Newborough Road between Newborough Road and Guntons Road.

It is anticipated that the works will take place between Monday, November 18 and Wednesday, November 27. . Stone Lane between Lincoln Road and Alexandra Road for gas connection.

It is anticipated that the works will take place on Sunday, November 10 and November 17 only.