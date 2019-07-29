Large queues on A47 at Thorney Toll after two vehicle collision Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up There are large queues on the A47 around Thorney Toll after a two vehicle collision The crash was reported to police shortly before 1.30pm today (Monday). The crash on the A47 A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said there were no reported injuries. Motorists should expect lengthy delays.. A47 in Peterborough to be closed for three months due to roadworks Road closed between Pondersbridge and Kings Delph after car collides with pole