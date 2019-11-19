Large disruption to rail services between Peterborough and London due to engineering works

Engineering works will once again play havoc with the timetable for rail services between Peterborough and London.

This weekend works are taking place between Doncaster and Peterborough, closing all lines from 1pm on Saturday until noon on Sunday.

Peterborough Station

This will affect the following services:

Grand Central

A reduced timetable will be in operation, with trains either diverting to run via Lincoln or not run at all. Journey times will be extended by around an hour and trains will be re-timed to run earlier or later than usual.

Hull Trains

An amended timetable will be in operation, with trains running via Lincoln. Journey times will be extended by around an hour and trains will be re-timed to run earlier or later than usual.

LNER

From 1pm on Saturday until noon on Sunday, LNER will be running an hourly service between London King’s Cross and Newcastle/Scotland and one service every alternate hour between London King’s Cross and Leeds, diverted via Lincoln.

Journey times will be extended by up to an hour and a half. Other services will start and terminate at Doncaster.

Rail replacement buses will be provided between Grantham, Newark and Retford.

Moreover, East Midlands Railway services between Nottingham and Norwich - taking in Peterborough - will also be affected.

Passengers are being urged to plan ahead before travelling.