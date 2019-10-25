Large disruption for Peterborough rail passengers due to engineering works

Have your say

There will be large disruption for Peterborough rail passengers this weekend due to engineering works.

Services to and from London King’s Cross will run to a revised timetable which includes no trains on Sunday morning until approximately 10.30am.

Peterborough Station

Trains will also be diverted via Lincoln, adding lengthy delays and meaning some stations will be missed off the route.

Engineering work is also taking place between Stamford/Peterborough and Cambridge, closing various lines.

For CrossCountry services buses will replace trains between Stamford and Cambridge, while East Midlands Railway trains between Liverpool Lime Street and Norwich will run between Liverpool Lime Street and Peterborough only.

A shuttle train service will run between Ely and Norwich calling at March. Replacement buses will run non-stop between Peterborough and Norwich.

For Great Northern services buses will replace trains between Cambridge and Ely, while for Greater Anglia services buses will replace trains between Cambridge and Ely, and also between Ely and Peterborough.

Passengers are advised to check the latest travel information.