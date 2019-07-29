Lane closures on A47 by Peterborough’s Rhubarb Bridge

Motorists are being warned that there will be lane closures on the A47 near Rhubarb Bridge from tomorrow evening (Tuesday, July 30).

Works are taking place on the A47 westbound off the slip road from 8pm through to 6am the next month.

The slip road will be restricted down by two lanes leaving a third open for traffic.

The current scheme is repairing Rhubarb Bridge, by the A47/A15 junction, near Brotherhood Shopping Park, as well as installing pedestrian crossings at the roundabout and another lane of traffic.