Lane closed on Peterborough’s Nene Parkway after road collision

A lane has been closed on the southbound carriage of the Nene Parkway coming from the A47 after a road collision.

Recovery is currently taking place.

The lane closure on the parkway. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Motorists can avoid the closure by going onto Thorpe Road.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “Officers attended a single vehicle collision on the Nene Parkway at about 12.20pm today (June 11).

“The vehicle, a silver Toyota Yaris, was being driven along the southbound carriageway from the A47 when it lost control and collided with the central reservation.

“No injuries have been reported and recovery is expected shortly.”