Injuries sustained after two car crash on A47 in Peterborough

Ambulance crews were called to the A47 at Sutton after a two car crash this morning.

Police were called at 5.30am to Sutton Heath Road. The A47 was closed between Wansford and Sutton but has now reopened.

Police accident image

A police spokeswoman said injuries had been sustained with ambulance crews sent to the scene.