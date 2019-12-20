Huge traffic in Peterborough as parkway slip road closed and city centre clogs up

There is a huge amount of traffic in Peterborough this afternoon after a road crash and a build of motorists in the city centre.

A collision has closed the slip road from the Fletton Parkway eastbound near Hampton.

Police and fire services are reportedly at the scene, with long delays on both the Fletton and Nene parkways.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 3pm today to reports of a collision involving three cars on the A1139 at Orton Malborne.

“Police, fire and ambulance attended.

“The road was closed while the vehicles were recovered.”

Police accident sign

Moreover, the AA is reporting a large build-up of traffic in the city centre due to Christmas shoppers.