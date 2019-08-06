Heavy traffic on Peterborough’s London Road due to flooding

Have your say

There is heavy traffic in London Road in Fletton due to a burst water main causing flooding.

Stagecoach East said its Service 5 had been diverted via Fletton Avenue with normal service resuming on South Street due to the road being closed.

Service 6 was also diverted to use Oundle Road and New Road in both directions.

However, the bus company has now tweeted that the diversion has ended

Cambridgeshire police said it was called shortly before 1pm with reports of a burst water main.

Police tweeted that there was traffic congestion as a result.

Anglian Water has been contacted for more information.