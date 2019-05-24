Heavy traffic on A1 and A14 ahead of bank holiday weekend

Have your say

There is heavy traffic on the A1 and A14 ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

Cambridgeshire County Council Highways Services said traffic is building around the county.

There are long delays on the A1 northbound from Buckden back to St Neots, and on the A14 westbound from Girton to Spittals, with motorists advised to leave extra time for their jouenys.

In Peterborough the AA is reporting delays on Bourges Boulevard by Rhubarb Bridge, the Frank Perkins Parkway near the Eye roundabout, and the A47 near Eye.