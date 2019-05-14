Get on board in Peterborough, Whittlesey and Ramsey for biggest ever busfest and classic car show

Have your say

Classic buses and coaches will once again be giving free rides across Peterborough at the biggest ever Fenland Busfest and Ramsey Classic Car Show.

There will be a regular service from the bus station at Queensgate to Whittlesey, where Market Street will again host a display of vehicles, some owned by local operators.

From Whittlesey there is a service every 10 minutes to Ramsey, where a major classic car show takes place at Great Whyte.

Buses will call at the Ramsey Fen Fair at Ramsey Rural Museum, and also the Fenland Light Railway’s Strawberries and Cream event.

There will be additional services from Whittlesey to Thorney, March, Turves and Yaxley.

Busfest is organised by Eastern Bus Enthusiasts which aims to save, restore and foster interest in classic buses, many with local connections.

Event spokesman Nick Larkin said: “This is going to be our biggest busfest ever with even more vehicles, places and events to visit, Please come along and enjoy the day!”

For more details visit: www.easternbusgroup.co.uk.