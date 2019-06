Have your say

Motorists were held up on the Frank Perkins Parkway this morning due to geese.

The animals wandered onto the road, causing problems for drivers heading towards Stanground.

Police were called at 7.40am and were off to take a gander only to discover that a member of the public had moved them out the way.

Cambridgeshire County Council’s Highways Department said there were queues of more than two miles on the road.