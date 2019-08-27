Further East Coast Main Line closures planned as train operators thank Peterborough passengers for patience

Network Rail and train operators along the East Coast Main Line have thanked passengers for their patience and understanding as major works took place over the bank holiday weekend which shut the line between Peterborough and London.

On Saturday and Sunday Network Rail engineers worked around the clock to upgrade signalling between King’s Cross, Cambridge and Peterborough which led to a near deserted Peterborough Station.

Peterborough Station during the East Coast Main Line closure

This phase of work has now completed and, according to rail chiefs, has created a more reliable railway which is more resilient in times of disruption.

Engineers also carried out work to overhead power lines in readiness for improvements to the track layout and the power supply which will take place at a later stage of the £1.2 billion investment.

Network Rail workers also progressed a major project to install a new platform at Stevenage station.

Work to renew a level crossing in Newark continued on Monday, meaning that a reduced service ran. This work has also now completed.

All services are now running as normal.

During the works the rail industry put on buses for passengers.

Ed Akers, principal programme sponsor for Network Rail, said: “Our engineers carried out a huge amount of work over the last three days and I would like to take this opportunity to thank travellers for their patience whilst this vital work took place and apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“A full train service has now resumed following work on the East Coast Upgrade which is a huge investment into the railway and will bring significant benefits for all users of the route.

“Such significant upgrades do bring some unavoidable disruption and we do understand that this can be frustrating. We will continue to plan this work meticulously and do as much work as possible without affecting passengers, and when this is not possible make sure we carry out multiple improvements at the same time.”

A spokesperson for train operators along the route said: “We are working closely with Network Rail on the East Coast Upgrade and we would like to express how grateful we are to passengers for their patience and understanding. A full service has now resumed and we will continue to work collaboratively as a rail industry to keep disruption to a minimum.”

Further closures are planned from early 2020 and Network Rail and train operators said they will keep passengers informed. The latest information can be found at eastcoastupgrade.co.uk.