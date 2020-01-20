Four people taken to hospital after lorry collides with five vehicles - road reopens after 12 hours

Four people were taken to hospital after a lorry collided with five stationary vehicles in Spalding this morning (Monday).

Commercial Road was closed in the vicinity of Commercial Road Garage, while road closures were also put in place between West Elloe Bridge and Albert Street following the crash at around 5,30am this morning.

Lincolnshire Police said earlier that two people in the lorry were taken to hospital and that there was also damage to a property.

And this afternoon a police spokesman added: “A man and a woman in a car were also injured and taken to hospital. These injuries are not thought to be life changing or threatening.”

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the scene at 6.13am with firefighters rescuing two people from inside one of the vehicles.

The road finally re-opened around 12 hours after it was first closed.