Four miles of queuing traffic due to broken down HGV on A1 in Peterborough

There are queues of four miles on the A1 southbound this morning (Friday). A broken down HGV has blocked one lane which is causing lengthy delays. Traffic news The AA is reporting that it is taking 20 minutes to get between the A47 and Alwalton junctions.