Four mile delays on A1 in Peterborough after lorry and car crash

There are four mile delays on the A1 this afternoon after a collision between a lorry and car.

The delays are northbound between Wansford and Wittering with one lane closed.

Traffic news

Police are on the scene and awaiting recovery.

Cambridgeshire police said there are delays of around four miles reaching the Alwalton junction.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 2.07pm today to reports of a collision on the A1 at Thornaugh, between Wansford and Wittering.

“The collision involved a car and a lorry. There were no reported injuries.

“One lane of the A1 northbound will be closed for a short time while the car is recovered from the carriageway.”