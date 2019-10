The Fletton Parkway is partially blocked after a crash between two lorries and a car.

There is congestion eastbound between Junction 2 (Orton Goldhay/Orton Malborne) and Junction 1 (the turn off for the Showground).

The crash on the Fletton Parkway. Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit

Police said one lane is closed but that they hope to have it back open soon.