Five people, including two children, have been hurt after two collisions on the A47 at Guyhirn.

Police were called to South Brink this morning after a collision between a car and HGV.

Police and the ambulance service at the collision at Fen Road. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Two people were taken to hospital with slight injuries.

In the afternoon police were called to Fen Road in Guyhirn, outside Play2Day, after a two vehicle crash.

Three people, including two children, were hurt in the collision but were discharged at scene by paramedics.

Traffic was slow while recovery took place.