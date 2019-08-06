Five mile queues on A1 at Wansford after crash

There are five miles of queues on the A1 after a crash at Wansford.

Highways England said there are 30 minute delays, with queues spanning back to the Oundle Road junction at Chesterton.

Police accident sign

Average speeds on the approach to the incident are said to be 7mph, with one lane closed northbound.