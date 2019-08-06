Five mile queues on A1 at Wansford after crash Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say There are five miles of queues on the A1 after a crash at Wansford. Highways England said there are 30 minute delays, with queues spanning back to the Oundle Road junction at Chesterton. Police accident sign Average speeds on the approach to the incident are said to be 7mph, with one lane closed northbound. People trapped in houses after burst water main floods Peterborough's London Road Heavy traffic on Peterborough’s London Road due to flooding