Have your say

A road in Peterborough will be closed in the evenings for resurfacing works.

Celta Road will be closed from Wednesday, August 14 to Friday, August 16 from 7pm to midnight.

Peterborough City Council said: “During these works vehicle and pedestrian access will be restricted as the road will need to be closed.

“However, we will look to maintain resident and community centre access during our works.”