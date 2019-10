The emergency services have been called to a single vehicle crash on the Nene Parkway.

Police, fire and ambulance personnel were called at 7.50am to the southbound carriageway near the Thorpe Wood roundabout.

The car was blocking the carriageway but has been moved.

However, motorists are being warned of delays.

A police spokesman said: “Please drive to the conditions of the road. Poor weather is expected throughout the day.”