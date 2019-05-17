Emergency road closure at Westgate in Peterborough city centre

Have your say

Westgate has closed due to an “emergency”.

Travelchoice Peterborough, which provides travel information in the city, tweeted: “Emergency road closure on Westgate, disruption to buses expected, please check your operator for further details.”

Peterborough City Council said the road had been closed for Anglian Water to carry out repairs.

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Anglian Water.

The city centre road was due to be closed earlier this week between Broadway and Park Road while water works take place.

Westgate was also previously closed back in February due to a burst water main outside Beales, forcing emergency repairs.

