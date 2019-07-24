East Coast Main Line trains through Peterborough cancelled or delayed

Have your say

A number of trains on the East Coast Main Line running through Peterborough have been cancelled or delayed this morning (Wednesday).

Damage to the overhead electric wires is affecting several services such as the 7.15am Leeds to London King’s Cross, and 8.30am King’s Cross to Newcastle, which have been cancelled,

Peterborough Station

The full list of affected services can be found on the LNER website.

There was huge disruption yesterday due to damage to the overhead wires which saw LNER advise passengers to delay their journeys until today if possible.

