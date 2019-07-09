Drivers fined for parking on Peterborough verges after new punishment introduced

However, the order was only to be enforced in areas where local residents or the emergency services made a strong case that action need that action needed to be taken. Now, a report by the council has revealed that since July 2018, the authority received 77 requests from residents to activate a scheme locally to them, which was narrowed down to 12 possible areas. Of those, seven have been chosen for the scheme, which has led to 103 penalty charge notices being handed out. These are the places which were considered by the council to punish verge and pavement parking and whether the ban is in operation in those areas.

1. The Causeway, Thorney Ban activated.

2. Dogsthorpe Road, Airedale Drive to Brownlow Road Ban activated.

3. Ayres Drive Ban not activated.

4. Shortacres Road Ban activated.

