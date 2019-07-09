A city-wide ban on verge and pavement parking in Peterborough was approved by the city council in 2017

Drivers fined for parking on Peterborough verges after new punishment introduced

A city-wide ban on verge and pavement parking in Peterborough was approved by the city council in 2017.

However, the order was only to be enforced in areas where local residents or the emergency services made a strong case that action need that action needed to be taken. Now, a report by the council has revealed that since July 2018, the authority received 77 requests from residents to activate a scheme locally to them, which was narrowed down to 12 possible areas. Of those, seven have been chosen for the scheme, which has led to 103 penalty charge notices being handed out. These are the places which were considered by the council to punish verge and pavement parking and whether the ban is in operation in those areas.

Ban activated.

1. The Causeway, Thorney

Ban activated.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Ban activated.

2. Dogsthorpe Road, Airedale Drive to Brownlow Road

Ban activated.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Ban not activated.

3. Ayres Drive

Ban not activated.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Ban activated.

4. Shortacres Road

Ban activated.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4