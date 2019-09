Motorists are being advised to avoid the Frank Perkins Parkway this evening (Friday) after a road collision.

The two vehicle crash was southbound between Boongate and Stanground.

Police at the scene of the Frank Perkins Parkway collision. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Police were called out at around 9.20pm.

A spokesman said there is a large amount of debris on the road and that recovery is taking place.

There is no information at this time about potential injuries.